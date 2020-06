Amenities

recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking for a Move In Ready home that's been completely remodeled, this one will not disappoint you. This 1 bedroom 1 bath home has so many new updated you must stop by today to see it. There is new carpet, new paint, updated light fixtures, updated and renovated kitchen and bathroom. You will love it. There is a lot of space and here you are centrally located to all stores and shopping. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.