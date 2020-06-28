1948 Mayfair Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning ceiling fan internet access

Fantastic 3 bedroom home with amazing full length front porch--perfect for enjoying the outdoors in this quiet rural-feel neighborhood. Home has 1 bathroom, living room, family room, dining room, large kitchen, and huge fully fenced yard. Unique attached 1 car (deep) garage. Home has central air and ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout.

School District - Washington Township / Washington..



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Credit Score: 500 or higher to be considered

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



No Pets.

No Section 8.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."