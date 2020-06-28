1948 Mayfair Dr

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom home with amazing full length front porch--perfect for enjoying the outdoors in this quiet rural-feel neighborhood. Home has 1 bathroom, living room, family room, dining room, large kitchen, and huge fully fenced yard. Unique attached 1 car (deep) garage. Home has central air and ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout.
School District - Washington Township / Washington..
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Credit Score: 500 or higher to be considered
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
No Pets.
No Section 8.
School District - Washington Township / Washington..
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."