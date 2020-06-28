All apartments in Indianapolis
1948 Mayfair Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

1948 Mayfair Dr

1948 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1948 Mayfair Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Fantastic 3 bedroom home with amazing full length front porch--perfect for enjoying the outdoors in this quiet rural-feel neighborhood. Home has 1 bathroom, living room, family room, dining room, large kitchen, and huge fully fenced yard. Unique attached 1 car (deep) garage. Home has central air and ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout.
School District - Washington Township / Washington..

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Credit Score: 500 or higher to be considered
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

No Pets.
No Section 8.
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Mayfair Dr have any available units?
1948 Mayfair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 Mayfair Dr have?
Some of 1948 Mayfair Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Mayfair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Mayfair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Mayfair Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1948 Mayfair Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1948 Mayfair Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Mayfair Dr offers parking.
Does 1948 Mayfair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Mayfair Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Mayfair Dr have a pool?
No, 1948 Mayfair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Mayfair Dr have accessible units?
No, 1948 Mayfair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Mayfair Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 Mayfair Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
