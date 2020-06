Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BROAD RIPPLE 3BR WITH BASEMENT FULLY RENOVATED! Walking distance to Broad Ripple Park! This 3 bedroom home is professionally renovated by Parc Property Group to include new Allure wood-look flooring, newer carpeting, two-toned paint throughout. Updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen includes new stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator. 2 large decks, finished basement with bar. Washer and dryer included. 3 car garage attached to home by breezeway. Fresh landscaping. Must see!