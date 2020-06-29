1931 North Emerson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

This home has it all! You don't want to miss this well maintained updated 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow. All three bedrooms upstairs are generous in size each with private closet. Upstairs bath has all new fixtures and tiled flooring. Living room has plenty of natural light, built in shelving, brand new tv mounted and hardwood floors. All of which add to the charming feel. Eat In Galley Style Kitchen has all of your must have appliances and beautiful glass front cabinets. Full basement has been fully finished with lots of charm. Wet bar with wine cooler and sink with laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Additional living room space with large tv already installed for you. Beautiful additional full bath with glass shower and tiled flooring. Large 4th bedroom downstairs with plenty of storage. Additional room could be used as a game room or office. Large backyard fully fenced with patio. Detached Garage. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application.



Call - Holly 317-610-0600 Ext:804 to set up a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 2/28/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.