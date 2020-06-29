All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:30 PM

1931 North Emerson Avenue

1931 North Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1931 North Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
This home has it all! You don't want to miss this well maintained updated 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow. All three bedrooms upstairs are generous in size each with private closet. Upstairs bath has all new fixtures and tiled flooring. Living room has plenty of natural light, built in shelving, brand new tv mounted and hardwood floors. All of which add to the charming feel. Eat In Galley Style Kitchen has all of your must have appliances and beautiful glass front cabinets. Full basement has been fully finished with lots of charm. Wet bar with wine cooler and sink with laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Additional living room space with large tv already installed for you. Beautiful additional full bath with glass shower and tiled flooring. Large 4th bedroom downstairs with plenty of storage. Additional room could be used as a game room or office. Large backyard fully fenced with patio. Detached Garage. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application.

Call - Holly 317-610-0600 Ext:804 to set up a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 2/28/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 North Emerson Avenue have any available units?
1931 North Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 North Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 1931 North Emerson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 North Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1931 North Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 North Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 North Emerson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1931 North Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1931 North Emerson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1931 North Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 North Emerson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 North Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1931 North Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1931 North Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1931 North Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 North Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 North Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
