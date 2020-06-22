All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1930 North Parker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1930 North Parker Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:59 AM

1930 North Parker Avenue

1930 N Parker Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1930 N Parker Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
TEXT DAN: 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com for details!! Completely updated duplex right by BROOKSIDE PARK. Close to the highway, Mass Ave, Downtown. Walking distance to The Oaks Academy Brookside. Spacious 2 bed/ 1 bath with lots of character! Large fenced in backyard!

Tenant pays gas/electric. $30 water/ sewer fee.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 North Parker Avenue have any available units?
1930 North Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1930 North Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1930 North Parker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 North Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 North Parker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1930 North Parker Avenue offer parking?
No, 1930 North Parker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1930 North Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 North Parker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 North Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 1930 North Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1930 North Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1930 North Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 North Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 North Parker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 North Parker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 North Parker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College