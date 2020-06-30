All apartments in Indianapolis
1927 Winfield Avenue
1927 Winfield Avenue

1927 Winfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Winfield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Solid 2 bedroom home on a full basement. Hardwoods through out living areas. The bath and Kitchen are tile. There is a new bank of kitchen cabinets plus a new dishwasher and counter top and sink. Cute dining room built in nook. Full basement with washer and dryer. Some of the plumbing lines have been replaced. Whole house plus basement recently painted. Lots of off street parking in driveway. Decent back yard. Alley behind home is not used. The roof on the home and garage are 5 years old. The furnace and central air installed in 2015. 1 car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Winfield Avenue have any available units?
1927 Winfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Winfield Avenue have?
Some of 1927 Winfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Winfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Winfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Winfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1927 Winfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1927 Winfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1927 Winfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1927 Winfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 Winfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Winfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1927 Winfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Winfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1927 Winfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Winfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 Winfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

