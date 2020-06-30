1927 Winfield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Eagledale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Solid 2 bedroom home on a full basement. Hardwoods through out living areas. The bath and Kitchen are tile. There is a new bank of kitchen cabinets plus a new dishwasher and counter top and sink. Cute dining room built in nook. Full basement with washer and dryer. Some of the plumbing lines have been replaced. Whole house plus basement recently painted. Lots of off street parking in driveway. Decent back yard. Alley behind home is not used. The roof on the home and garage are 5 years old. The furnace and central air installed in 2015. 1 car detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1927 Winfield Avenue have any available units?
