1927 Winfield Avenue

Solid 2 bedroom home on a full basement. Hardwoods through out living areas. The bath and Kitchen are tile. There is a new bank of kitchen cabinets plus a new dishwasher and counter top and sink. Cute dining room built in nook. Full basement with washer and dryer. Some of the plumbing lines have been replaced. Whole house plus basement recently painted. Lots of off street parking in driveway. Decent back yard. Alley behind home is not used. The roof on the home and garage are 5 years old. The furnace and central air installed in 2015. 1 car detached garage.