Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Madison Walk, a hidden treasure patio home community on Indy's South Side. Three bedrooms, two full baths, attached two-car garage, master suite with garden tub/shower, walk-in closet. Home boasts open concept and has a large patio out back for relaxing. Plant all the flowers you want and don't worry about the lawn care, it's handled.