Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly renovated home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on the West Side of Indianapolis. It has an updated bathroom with a stand in shower, a brand new water heater, and central air conditioning. Enjoy the space it has to offer with 2 floors and an indoor porch. Set up a showing today!



(RLNE2978000)