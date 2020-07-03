All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

1850 Bosart

1850 N Bosart Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1850 N Bosart Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa64619085 ---- Nice 4 bedroom on spacious lot. Plenty of room! We get a lot of inquires on our properties and they turn over fast. First shot goes to pre-approved tenants. Visit 317rental.com. Apply for any property and we will approve you for a dollar amount. Upon approval you will no longer need to schedule showings online. You will be assigned a leasing agent who can work around your schedule to open homes. Thanks for your interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Bosart have any available units?
1850 Bosart doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1850 Bosart currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Bosart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Bosart pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Bosart is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1850 Bosart offer parking?
No, 1850 Bosart does not offer parking.
Does 1850 Bosart have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Bosart does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Bosart have a pool?
No, 1850 Bosart does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Bosart have accessible units?
No, 1850 Bosart does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Bosart have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Bosart does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Bosart have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Bosart does not have units with air conditioning.

