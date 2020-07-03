1850 Bosart

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa64619085 ---- Nice 4 bedroom on spacious lot. Plenty of room! We get a lot of inquires on our properties and they turn over fast. First shot goes to pre-approved tenants. Visit 317rental.com. Apply for any property and we will approve you for a dollar amount. Upon approval you will no longer need to schedule showings online. You will be assigned a leasing agent who can work around your schedule to open homes. Thanks for your interest!