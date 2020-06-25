1813 Sonesta Way

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning playground bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home has a spacious, open main floor that is absolutely perfect for entertaining! The living room-dining room flows into the family room with crown molding, which is open to the breakfast area and the kitchen with a breakfast bar island and a walk-in pantry. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and a bath with a combination garden tub-shower. Community amenities include a playground.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.