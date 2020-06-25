All apartments in Indianapolis
1813 Sonesta Way
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:26 PM

1813 Sonesta Way

1813 Sonesta Way · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Sonesta Way, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home has a spacious, open main floor that is absolutely perfect for entertaining! The living room-dining room flows into the family room with crown molding, which is open to the breakfast area and the kitchen with a breakfast bar island and a walk-in pantry. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and a bath with a combination garden tub-shower. Community amenities include a playground.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Sonesta Way have any available units?
1813 Sonesta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Sonesta Way have?
Some of 1813 Sonesta Way's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Sonesta Way currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Sonesta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Sonesta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Sonesta Way is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Sonesta Way offer parking?
No, 1813 Sonesta Way does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Sonesta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Sonesta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Sonesta Way have a pool?
No, 1813 Sonesta Way does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Sonesta Way have accessible units?
No, 1813 Sonesta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Sonesta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Sonesta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
