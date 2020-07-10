All apartments in Indianapolis
1753 Horizon Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

1753 Horizon Lane

1753 Horizon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1753 Horizon Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in popular Washington Township off Grandview and Horizon, this home is close to schools, shopping and much more! Completely renovated! Home features lovely new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Remodeled bathrooms. Large great room. Awesome kitchen with all new appliances. Large yard with a storage shed. Pets Negotiable. Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Horizon Lane have any available units?
1753 Horizon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1753 Horizon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Horizon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Horizon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 Horizon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1753 Horizon Lane offer parking?
No, 1753 Horizon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1753 Horizon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Horizon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Horizon Lane have a pool?
No, 1753 Horizon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Horizon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1753 Horizon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Horizon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Horizon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 Horizon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 Horizon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

