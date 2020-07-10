1753 Horizon Lane

Amenities

Located in popular Washington Township off Grandview and Horizon, this home is close to schools, shopping and much more! Completely renovated! Home features lovely new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Remodeled bathrooms. Large great room. Awesome kitchen with all new appliances. Large yard with a storage shed. Pets Negotiable. Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

