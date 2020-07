Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool table hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool table hot tub media room

This home is larger than it looks! 3-bedrooms, 2-baths with a huge finished basement complete with pool table, wet bar, full bath and home theater area. Sits on an acre lot with optional hot tub and huge deck in back. Two bedrooms and a bath on main level, one bedroom upstairs. Great location, close to 465, but private lot with large set-back from Epler. 2-year lease minimum