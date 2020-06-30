All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

1721 N Somerset Ave

1721 North Somerset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1721 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
Charming 1 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home on West Side of Indianapolis - Charming 1 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home on West Side of Indianapolis. This Classic Home is one half of a Duplex and has over 500 Sq Ft with Hardwood Floors and Hard Surface Flooring throughout. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Central Air Conditioning, Off-Street Parking, and Much More! Located near the Motor Speedway on the West Side of Indianapolis with access to I-65, I-70, and Public Transit Nearby. Minutes from all of the conveniences of Downtown Speedway. Incredible Deal!

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4366917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 N Somerset Ave have any available units?
1721 N Somerset Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 N Somerset Ave have?
Some of 1721 N Somerset Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 N Somerset Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1721 N Somerset Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 N Somerset Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1721 N Somerset Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1721 N Somerset Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1721 N Somerset Ave offers parking.
Does 1721 N Somerset Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 N Somerset Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 N Somerset Ave have a pool?
No, 1721 N Somerset Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1721 N Somerset Ave have accessible units?
No, 1721 N Somerset Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 N Somerset Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 N Somerset Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

