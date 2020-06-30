1721 N Somerset Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning e-payments

Charming 1 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home on West Side of Indianapolis - Charming 1 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home on West Side of Indianapolis. This Classic Home is one half of a Duplex and has over 500 Sq Ft with Hardwood Floors and Hard Surface Flooring throughout. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Central Air Conditioning, Off-Street Parking, and Much More! Located near the Motor Speedway on the West Side of Indianapolis with access to I-65, I-70, and Public Transit Nearby. Minutes from all of the conveniences of Downtown Speedway. Incredible Deal!



No Pets Allowed



