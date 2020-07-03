All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1712 Beckenbauer Lane

1712 Beckenbauer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Beckenbauer Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
.Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 full bath WAYNE/CLAREMONT Home Is Ready For You! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers a great backyard with a deck for all your outside entertaining needs. The home also offers fabulous views of a pond and mature trees line the property in the rear. A wood burning fireplace located in the great room is perfect for those cold winter days. A 2 car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles This home rents for $1225 If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE5286163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Beckenbauer Lane have any available units?
1712 Beckenbauer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1712 Beckenbauer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Beckenbauer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Beckenbauer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Beckenbauer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1712 Beckenbauer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Beckenbauer Lane offers parking.
Does 1712 Beckenbauer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Beckenbauer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Beckenbauer Lane have a pool?
No, 1712 Beckenbauer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Beckenbauer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1712 Beckenbauer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Beckenbauer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Beckenbauer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Beckenbauer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Beckenbauer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

