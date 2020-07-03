1712 Beckenbauer Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

.Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 full bath WAYNE/CLAREMONT Home Is Ready For You! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers a great backyard with a deck for all your outside entertaining needs. The home also offers fabulous views of a pond and mature trees line the property in the rear. A wood burning fireplace located in the great room is perfect for those cold winter days. A 2 car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles This home rents for $1225 If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE5286163)