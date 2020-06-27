1701 N Riley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This cozy 4 bedroom, 1 bath home. Offers a full partially finished basement, washer/dryer connection 1.5 detached garage with private driveway for your own privacy, over sized living room. The house was completely re-painted inside, new flooring, new paint on cabinets, and a lot more. Great for entertaining. Covered front porch. Located minutes from I-70 and I-465.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

Indianapolis Public Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5094473)