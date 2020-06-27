All apartments in Indianapolis
1701 N Riley Ave

1701 North Riley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 North Riley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This cozy 4 bedroom, 1 bath home. Offers a full partially finished basement, washer/dryer connection 1.5 detached garage with private driveway for your own privacy, over sized living room. The house was completely re-painted inside, new flooring, new paint on cabinets, and a lot more. Great for entertaining. Covered front porch. Located minutes from I-70 and I-465.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
Indianapolis Public Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5094473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

