1701 East 43rd Street

Amenities

garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible Value!!! A unique 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with two (2) bonus rooms. Bonus rooms can be used for many purposes including office, den, study, artist studio, storage or additional room. You must see it! A huge amount of space for a 1-bedroom apartment. Looking for a long-term tenant to make this your "home"!

Excellent location within walking distance of Monon Trail & State Fairgrounds. Very convenient for transportation. Very quiet neighborhood. Detached garage.Perfect for a small family or single individual. You will not find a better value! The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.