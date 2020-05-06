All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr

1652 Kessler Boulevard North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Kessler Boulevard North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
West Side Craftsman - Property Id: 177388

Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is less than 1 mile away from the speedway and only 5 minutes from downtown. Large, fenced yard, spacious porch and deck, functioning hot tub, 1 car garage, hardwood floors throughout, huge basement, and a fresh coat of paint. Washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven all included. Central heat and A/C with Nest learning thermostat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/177388p
Property Id 177388

(RLNE5316161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr have any available units?
1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr have?
Some of 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr offers parking.
Does 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr have a pool?
No, 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr have accessible units?
No, 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Kessler Blvd North Dr has units with dishwashers.

