1641 Beckenbauer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits! Stop the car for this gorgeous four bedroom home with attached 2 car garage on a wonderful lot in a great neighborhood! This home has it all, from the privacy fenced backyard with a deck and a screened in porch to accommodate every outdoor preference. Gorgeous built-in bookcases along side of the fireplace in the family room. Fall in love with the granite counter tops in a very nicely sized kitchen with a full stainless steel kitchen appliance package. Schedule a showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.