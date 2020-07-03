All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1641 Beckenbauer Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1641 Beckenbauer Way

1641 Beckenbauer Way · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Beckenbauer Way, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits! Stop the car for this gorgeous four bedroom home with attached 2 car garage on a wonderful lot in a great neighborhood! This home has it all, from the privacy fenced backyard with a deck and a screened in porch to accommodate every outdoor preference. Gorgeous built-in bookcases along side of the fireplace in the family room. Fall in love with the granite counter tops in a very nicely sized kitchen with a full stainless steel kitchen appliance package. Schedule a showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Beckenbauer Way have any available units?
1641 Beckenbauer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Beckenbauer Way have?
Some of 1641 Beckenbauer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Beckenbauer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Beckenbauer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Beckenbauer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Beckenbauer Way is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Beckenbauer Way offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Beckenbauer Way offers parking.
Does 1641 Beckenbauer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Beckenbauer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Beckenbauer Way have a pool?
No, 1641 Beckenbauer Way does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Beckenbauer Way have accessible units?
No, 1641 Beckenbauer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Beckenbauer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Beckenbauer Way does not have units with dishwashers.

