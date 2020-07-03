All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1628 Beckenbauer Lane

1628 Beckenbauer Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Beckenbauer Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!***Beautifully remodeled tri-Level home on the west side of Indianapolis. This spacious home offers both a living room and a family room with fireplace for tons of comfortable living space. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. In addition, this home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms & 3 FULL baths. Lower level includes the family room with brick fireplace and a full bath. Beautiful multi-leveled deck out back looks out to a huge completely fenced in backyard. Don't miss out on this amazing home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Beckenbauer Lane have any available units?
1628 Beckenbauer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Beckenbauer Lane have?
Some of 1628 Beckenbauer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Beckenbauer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Beckenbauer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Beckenbauer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Beckenbauer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Beckenbauer Lane offer parking?
No, 1628 Beckenbauer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1628 Beckenbauer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Beckenbauer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Beckenbauer Lane have a pool?
No, 1628 Beckenbauer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Beckenbauer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1628 Beckenbauer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Beckenbauer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Beckenbauer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

