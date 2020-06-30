1620 Draper Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1166920



A coveted rental home near Fountain Square! Your next home includes:



Updated throughout with fresh paint, carpet and vinyl flooring! Convenient location. Easy access to highway and downtown.

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals



Housing Voucher Accepted



This home is secured with a live security alarm, please ONLY access the home through the front door. *DO NOT OPEN ANY OF THE WINDOWS, SIDE DOORS OR BACK DOORS*



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Carpet,Dogs ok,Cats ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.