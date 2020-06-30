All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

1620 Draper Street

1620 Draper Street · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Draper Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1166920

A coveted rental home near Fountain Square! Your next home includes:

Updated throughout with fresh paint, carpet and vinyl flooring! Convenient location. Easy access to highway and downtown.
Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

Housing Voucher Accepted

This home is secured with a live security alarm, please ONLY access the home through the front door. *DO NOT OPEN ANY OF THE WINDOWS, SIDE DOORS OR BACK DOORS*

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Carpet,Dogs ok,Cats ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Draper Street have any available units?
1620 Draper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1620 Draper Street currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Draper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Draper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Draper Street is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Draper Street offer parking?
No, 1620 Draper Street does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Draper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Draper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Draper Street have a pool?
No, 1620 Draper Street does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Draper Street have accessible units?
No, 1620 Draper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Draper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Draper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Draper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Draper Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
