All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1545 Sturm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1545 Sturm
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1545 Sturm

1545 Sturm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1545 Sturm Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Remodeled duplex (you get a whole side all to yourself), two private bedrooms with queen beds. Wifi, full kitchen, laundry in basement, 2 TVs, pretty much anything you need. Available for short term and long term housing needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Sturm have any available units?
1545 Sturm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1545 Sturm currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Sturm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Sturm pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Sturm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1545 Sturm offer parking?
No, 1545 Sturm does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Sturm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Sturm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Sturm have a pool?
No, 1545 Sturm does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Sturm have accessible units?
No, 1545 Sturm does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Sturm have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Sturm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Sturm have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Sturm does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College