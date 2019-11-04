1545 Sturm Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Remodeled duplex (you get a whole side all to yourself), two private bedrooms with queen beds. Wifi, full kitchen, laundry in basement, 2 TVs, pretty much anything you need. Available for short term and long term housing needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1545 Sturm have any available units?
1545 Sturm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.