1529 N Alabama St

Amenities
Historic building that places you in the heart of all that is great about Indianapolis -Monon, parks, dining & entertainment. Meticulously maintained & fully/completely upgraded Pied a terre with 1 car garage & personal patio & gated green space creates an expansive footprint. From the moment you step into the inviting & private slate entry you will see that. I’m wanting a reliable tenant to occupy my apartment and handle it with care as if he/her own it. Send me email using property description for more details. (renthome798(AT)GMAIL.COM)
(RLNE5928384)