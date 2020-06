Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This nice 2 story 2 bedroom home has lots of upgrades that you will enjoy. Here there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath for you and your family. There is an open floor plan, large living room, New carpet, New paint and lots more for you to be proud of your new home. You will love the large front porch and the backyard. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.