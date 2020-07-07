1514 Bates Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Located in the up and coming neighborhood of Irish Hills, off Bates & State this home is close to downtown Indy and Fountain Square. Enjoy local eateries and shops with highway access just minutes away. This charming property has been completely remodeled. Home features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Lovely updated kitchen with all appliances. 2-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.