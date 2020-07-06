1512 South Leland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

(*PHONE CALL Inquiries ONLY*)



$$$ Saver!!! No trips to the laundromat, and no need to pay for a storage unit, when you lease this Like New Brick Home with Covered Porch and Fenced Yard!

Fully Renovated inside and out- including: Carpet; Paint; Flooring; Kitchen; Bathroom; Appliances; Furnace; Water Heater; and Windows!

Huge 27 x 12 Family Room...Spacious Laundry Room with Custom Cabinets. Garage has a Large Workshop/Storage Area and 2 Attached Carports... plenty of room for parking. Large Storage Barn has an attic.... no need to pay rent for a remote storage unit- save $$$!!!



- $2,700 Minimum Monthly Net Household Income(documented)

- $20 Processing Fee & $15 Credit/Background Fee per adult applying

- Pets with Approval

