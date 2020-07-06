All apartments in Indianapolis
1512 South Leland Avenue

Location

1512 South Leland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
(*PHONE CALL Inquiries ONLY*)

$$$ Saver!!! No trips to the laundromat, and no need to pay for a storage unit, when you lease this Like New Brick Home with Covered Porch and Fenced Yard!
Fully Renovated inside and out- including: Carpet; Paint; Flooring; Kitchen; Bathroom; Appliances; Furnace; Water Heater; and Windows!
Huge 27 x 12 Family Room...Spacious Laundry Room with Custom Cabinets. Garage has a Large Workshop/Storage Area and 2 Attached Carports... plenty of room for parking. Large Storage Barn has an attic.... no need to pay rent for a remote storage unit- save $$$!!!

- $2,700 Minimum Monthly Net Household Income(documented)
- $20 Processing Fee & $15 Credit/Background Fee per adult applying
- Pets with Approval
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 South Leland Avenue have any available units?
1512 South Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 South Leland Avenue have?
Some of 1512 South Leland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 South Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1512 South Leland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 South Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 South Leland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1512 South Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1512 South Leland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1512 South Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 South Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 South Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1512 South Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1512 South Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1512 South Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 South Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 South Leland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

