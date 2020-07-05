All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1511 Dawson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1511 Dawson St
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

1511 Dawson St

1511 Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1511 Dawson Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60f036d07a ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you're looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you're also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Dawson St have any available units?
1511 Dawson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1511 Dawson St currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Dawson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Dawson St pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Dawson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1511 Dawson St offer parking?
No, 1511 Dawson St does not offer parking.
Does 1511 Dawson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Dawson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Dawson St have a pool?
No, 1511 Dawson St does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Dawson St have accessible units?
No, 1511 Dawson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Dawson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Dawson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Dawson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Dawson St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College