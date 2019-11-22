All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1472 North Grant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1472 North Grant Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 PM

1472 North Grant Avenue

1472 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1472 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gem won't last long. The home has been completely remodeled and restored. Both of the living and dining rooms feature the original hardwood floors and a large bay window for great natural lighting. The kitchen has been restored and includes plenty of storage space and all new stainless steel appliances - stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

The home has 4 bedrooms and one bath that can fit your entire family. Each bedroom and all other rooms have new windows and new flooring.

The downstairs laundry room can function as a bedroom if needed but currently includes a new washer and dryer.

The BONUS ROOM upstairs provides extra space for your family to play and hang out.

The storage barn in the back is available for storage use.

Please note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions. No smoking allowed. Final cleaning to be completed before move-in date.

Viewing: Use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour with Rently.com!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/875619?source=marketing

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
1472 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1472 North Grant Avenue have?
Some of 1472 North Grant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1472 North Grant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1472 North Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1472 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 1472 North Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1472 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1472 North Grant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1472 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1472 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1472 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 North Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College