1472 North Grant Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gem won't last long. The home has been completely remodeled and restored. Both of the living and dining rooms feature the original hardwood floors and a large bay window for great natural lighting. The kitchen has been restored and includes plenty of storage space and all new stainless steel appliances - stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.



The home has 4 bedrooms and one bath that can fit your entire family. Each bedroom and all other rooms have new windows and new flooring.



The downstairs laundry room can function as a bedroom if needed but currently includes a new washer and dryer.



The BONUS ROOM upstairs provides extra space for your family to play and hang out.



The storage barn in the back is available for storage use.



Please note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions. No smoking allowed. Final cleaning to be completed before move-in date.



Viewing: Use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour with Rently.com!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/875619?source=marketing



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.