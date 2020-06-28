1461 N Denny St

Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Br/2 Ba Home Near Downtown Indy! - Property Id: 143245
Totally updated 3 bed/2 bath home 10 minutes from downtown Indy and 7 minutes from Historic Irvington! New Vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures with a ceiling fan in each room, new kitchen cabinets & new stainless steel appliances with a pantry for additional food storage. New bathroom vanity, new water efficient toilets and a washer and dryer is included. Large fenced in backyard with a one car detached garage available to rent as well.
Call, text, or email Marshall to set up a showing!
317-363-6921
mwhite@affluentrealtyholdings.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143245p
