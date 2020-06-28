All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1461 N Denny St

1461 North Denny Street · No Longer Available
Location

1461 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Br/2 Ba Home Near Downtown Indy! - Property Id: 143245

Totally updated 3 bed/2 bath home 10 minutes from downtown Indy and 7 minutes from Historic Irvington! New Vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures with a ceiling fan in each room, new kitchen cabinets & new stainless steel appliances with a pantry for additional food storage. New bathroom vanity, new water efficient toilets and a washer and dryer is included. Large fenced in backyard with a one car detached garage available to rent as well.
Call, text, or email Marshall to set up a showing!
317-363-6921
mwhite@affluentrealtyholdings.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143245p
Property Id 143245

(RLNE5124466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 N Denny St have any available units?
1461 N Denny St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 N Denny St have?
Some of 1461 N Denny St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 N Denny St currently offering any rent specials?
1461 N Denny St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 N Denny St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 N Denny St is pet friendly.
Does 1461 N Denny St offer parking?
Yes, 1461 N Denny St offers parking.
Does 1461 N Denny St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1461 N Denny St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 N Denny St have a pool?
No, 1461 N Denny St does not have a pool.
Does 1461 N Denny St have accessible units?
No, 1461 N Denny St does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 N Denny St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 N Denny St does not have units with dishwashers.
