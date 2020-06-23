All apartments in Indianapolis
1452 N Gladstone Avenue
1452 N Gladstone Avenue

1452 N Gladstone Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1452 N Gladstone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Newly Renovated 1 Br/1 Ba Home Near Downtown Indy! - Property Id: 79762

Totally updated 1 bed/1 bath duplex in the Little Flower neighborhood 10 minutes from downtown Indy and 7 minutes from Historic Irvington! New Vinyl flooring throughout, newly painted throughout, new light fixtures, new kitchen cabinets & appliances, new bathroom vanity and toilet. Fenced in backyard. Large basement with washer and dryer hookup. Water is included with the rent.
Property Id 79762

(RLNE5176048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 N Gladstone Avenue have any available units?
1452 N Gladstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 N Gladstone Avenue have?
Some of 1452 N Gladstone Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 N Gladstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1452 N Gladstone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 N Gladstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 N Gladstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1452 N Gladstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 1452 N Gladstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1452 N Gladstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 N Gladstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 N Gladstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 1452 N Gladstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1452 N Gladstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1452 N Gladstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 N Gladstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1452 N Gladstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
