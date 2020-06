Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated, Remodeled, and Move-In Ready 1 bed 1 bath home is ready for you!! You will really enjoy the location, the layout, and the size of this home. The bathroom and kitchen look super modern and you will be proud to call this home. This place is super clean so don't wait and make sure you make an appointment today. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.