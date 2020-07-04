All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:28 PM

1439 South East Street

1439 South East Street · No Longer Available
Location

1439 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home!

Located in beautiful Bates-Hendricks, this home has been completely renovated - from top to bottom! You are close to restaurants, attractions, and downtown Indy! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home features a downstairs office/study space that can be multifunctional. The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. You'll appreciate the beautiful floors, new windows, and new fixtures. You won't want to leave after seeing this home. It feels like a custom home built just for you. The completely fenced in yard allows for ample space to enjoy the outdoors. A detached car garage is included with the rent.

Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities and must pay a monthly $40 water utility fee. No smoking allowed in the home. Pets allowed with additional restrictions and fees. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1803550748

Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/777867?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 South East Street have any available units?
1439 South East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 South East Street have?
Some of 1439 South East Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 South East Street currently offering any rent specials?
1439 South East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 South East Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 South East Street is pet friendly.
Does 1439 South East Street offer parking?
Yes, 1439 South East Street offers parking.
Does 1439 South East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 South East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 South East Street have a pool?
No, 1439 South East Street does not have a pool.
Does 1439 South East Street have accessible units?
No, 1439 South East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 South East Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 South East Street does not have units with dishwashers.

