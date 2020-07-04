1439 South East Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home!



Located in beautiful Bates-Hendricks, this home has been completely renovated - from top to bottom! You are close to restaurants, attractions, and downtown Indy! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home features a downstairs office/study space that can be multifunctional. The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. You'll appreciate the beautiful floors, new windows, and new fixtures. You won't want to leave after seeing this home. It feels like a custom home built just for you. The completely fenced in yard allows for ample space to enjoy the outdoors. A detached car garage is included with the rent.



Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities and must pay a monthly $40 water utility fee. No smoking allowed in the home. Pets allowed with additional restrictions and fees. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1803550748



Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/777867?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.