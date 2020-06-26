All apartments in Indianapolis
1438 S Meridian St

1438 South Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1438 South Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64b3a46026 ---- This fresh painted house has a great living room area, carpeted bedrooms and cozy kitchen that comes equipped with fridge and range! Schedule a showing today because it won\'t last long!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.ntn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 S Meridian St have any available units?
1438 S Meridian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 S Meridian St have?
Some of 1438 S Meridian St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 S Meridian St currently offering any rent specials?
1438 S Meridian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 S Meridian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 S Meridian St is pet friendly.
Does 1438 S Meridian St offer parking?
No, 1438 S Meridian St does not offer parking.
Does 1438 S Meridian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 S Meridian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 S Meridian St have a pool?
No, 1438 S Meridian St does not have a pool.
Does 1438 S Meridian St have accessible units?
No, 1438 S Meridian St does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 S Meridian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 S Meridian St does not have units with dishwashers.
