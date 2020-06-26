1438 S Meridian St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64b3a46026 ---- This fresh painted house has a great living room area, carpeted bedrooms and cozy kitchen that comes equipped with fridge and range! Schedule a showing today because it won\'t last long!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.ntn