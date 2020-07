Amenities

Charming 3 Bed / 1 Bath Single Story Home for Rent in the Bean Creek Area - Quaint 3 Bed / 1 Bath for rent with fenced Back yard. This fully rehab single-story home features over 1,100 sq ft and is perfectly located between Downtown and Southport. Highlights and featured amenities include stove/oven, refrigerator (upon move-in date), washer/dryer hook-up, central air conditioning, and much more! Located on Finley Ave just east of Raymond St.