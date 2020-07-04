All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1414 W 31st St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1414 W 31st St

1414 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 West 31st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20dd5450ac ---- MOVE-IN READY 3 bedroom! Close to the Children's Museum, Central Canal Trail and a short commute to Downtown Indy! Easy access to I-65! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 W 31st St have any available units?
1414 W 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1414 W 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
1414 W 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 W 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 W 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 1414 W 31st St offer parking?
No, 1414 W 31st St does not offer parking.
Does 1414 W 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 W 31st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 W 31st St have a pool?
No, 1414 W 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 1414 W 31st St have accessible units?
No, 1414 W 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 W 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 W 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 W 31st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 W 31st St does not have units with air conditioning.

