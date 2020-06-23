All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1414 N Grant Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1414 N Grant Ave

1414 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1414 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom house in Little Flower!
Property comes with central air, privacy fence back yard, and hardwood floors.
Includes stove, dishwasher, and a fridge.
Tenants responsible for utilities. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for longer lease term (18-24 mo).

**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 N Grant Ave have any available units?
1414 N Grant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 N Grant Ave have?
Some of 1414 N Grant Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 N Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1414 N Grant Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 N Grant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 N Grant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1414 N Grant Ave offer parking?
No, 1414 N Grant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1414 N Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 N Grant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 N Grant Ave have a pool?
No, 1414 N Grant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1414 N Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 1414 N Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 N Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 N Grant Ave has units with dishwashers.
