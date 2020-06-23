1414 N Grant Ave

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom house in Little Flower!
Property comes with central air, privacy fence back yard, and hardwood floors.
Includes stove, dishwasher, and a fridge.
Tenants responsible for utilities. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet 2 pet max.
*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!
*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for longer lease term (18-24 mo).
**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**