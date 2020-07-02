1414 East Kelly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One step in the door & you will fall in love w/ this Charming 3BR 2BA! Greeted w/ an abundance of natural light pouring in - you'll enter in to your spacious LR w/ built-in bookshelves & window seat leading to a formal dining area, kitchen offers tons of cabinet space & stainless steel appliances! Recently modernized featuring new laminate floors on main level, new carpet on upper, & fresh neutral paint w/bright white trim througout. Gorgeous new tile shower/bath upstairs. W/D Hookup. Plenty of extra storage space in basement. 2car detached garage. Conveniently located within minutes of Downtown Indy, Fountain Square, & easy access to I-65!! Move-in ready today!!