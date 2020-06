Amenities

pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/680549c0f1 ----

The interior common areas and bedrooms are carpeted throughout and easy maintenance ceramic in kitchen, fridge and stove included!

This house features two bedrooms, and one bathroom with tub/shower.

Nice back yard with mature trees .

Do not miss out on this great opportunity!



Pets Allowed