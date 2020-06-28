1411 North New Jersey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located in the Old Northside off 14th & New Jersey minutes to Downtown, Mass Avenue, Kennedy Park and more! This gorgeous home features beautiful handcrafted wood working, carrara marble, lovely hardwood floors, fireplaces with handcrafted mantles, built in-shelves, kitchen island with all stainless appliances, custom lighting fixtures and much more. Nice size bedrooms with hardwood floors. Master suite with large walk-in, updated bathroom with large separate shower and dual dinks. Upper level has a huge loft with storage and a bathroom. Nice fenced-in yard with a wrap around deck. HUGE garage. Don't let this opportunity slip away! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



