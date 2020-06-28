All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1411 North New Jersey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1411 North New Jersey Street
Last updated November 25 2019 at 4:15 PM

1411 North New Jersey Street

1411 North New Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1411 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in the Old Northside off 14th & New Jersey minutes to Downtown, Mass Avenue, Kennedy Park and more! This gorgeous home features beautiful handcrafted wood working, carrara marble, lovely hardwood floors, fireplaces with handcrafted mantles, built in-shelves, kitchen island with all stainless appliances, custom lighting fixtures and much more. Nice size bedrooms with hardwood floors. Master suite with large walk-in, updated bathroom with large separate shower and dual dinks. Upper level has a huge loft with storage and a bathroom. Nice fenced-in yard with a wrap around deck. HUGE garage. Don't let this opportunity slip away! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 North New Jersey Street have any available units?
1411 North New Jersey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 North New Jersey Street have?
Some of 1411 North New Jersey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 North New Jersey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 North New Jersey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 North New Jersey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 North New Jersey Street is pet friendly.
Does 1411 North New Jersey Street offer parking?
Yes, 1411 North New Jersey Street offers parking.
Does 1411 North New Jersey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 North New Jersey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 North New Jersey Street have a pool?
No, 1411 North New Jersey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 North New Jersey Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 North New Jersey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 North New Jersey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 North New Jersey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College