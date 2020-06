Amenities

This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been completely remodeled with almost everything like new. You will love the wood like flooring, the upgraded bathrooms, and the upgraded kitchen and appliances. You are centrally located to everything you will need. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to rent a Move In Ready home in a great location. The fridge and range will be placed at the time of the rental.