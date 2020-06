Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Unique Flex Space, Offering Private Office Space, Front Reception / Waiting Area, 1 Restroom, Approx. 5190 SF of Warehouse w/ Storage. Landlord on site! Truck/Trailer Dock to Make Easy Loading and Off Loading. Over 5000 SF for Only $2,500/MO. Conveniently Located, Near Mass Ave, Downtown Indianapolis, and The I-70 Highway! Don't Miss this Space, AVAILABLE NOW, Come See Today! For More Information: Shelly Johnson 1.317.883.9125