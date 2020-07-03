All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 19 2020

1342 S Sheffield Ave

1342 South Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1342 South Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! MOve in by 2/21 March rent will be FREE!!! Spacious 1 bed/1 bathroom 10 minutes from downtown! 900 sq ft fully remodeled with new appliances Tenant pays water, electric and trash. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 S Sheffield Ave have any available units?
1342 S Sheffield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1342 S Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1342 S Sheffield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 S Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1342 S Sheffield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1342 S Sheffield Ave offer parking?
No, 1342 S Sheffield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1342 S Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 S Sheffield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 S Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 1342 S Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1342 S Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1342 S Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 S Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 S Sheffield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 S Sheffield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 S Sheffield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

