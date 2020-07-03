1342 South Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221 West Indianapolis
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! MOve in by 2/21 March rent will be FREE!!! Spacious 1 bed/1 bathroom 10 minutes from downtown! 900 sq ft fully remodeled with new appliances Tenant pays water, electric and trash. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 S Sheffield Ave have any available units?
1342 S Sheffield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.