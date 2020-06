Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This cute home has a LARGE porch that opens you up to an amazing space. Here you will have plenty of room for you and your family in this 3 bedroom 1 bath home. There is a large yard, lots of room, open floor plan, and lots of updated throughout your new rental. There is new carpet, new paint, and new vanity in the bathroom. Don't let this great opportunity pass you by. The fridge and range will be placed at the time of rental.