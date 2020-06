Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This nice duplex is off 10th & Girls School minutes to Ben Davis High School, Speedway and I-465. Home features an open floorplan, 4 bedrooms and 2/5 bath. Large Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, pantry and lots of cabinet space. Pets Negotiable! $1200/month for a 1 year lease agreement. 2 year lease agreement- First year-$1100/month Second year-$1150/month. *INTERIOR WILL BE PAINTED*

Contact us to schedule a showing.