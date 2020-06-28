All apartments in Indianapolis
1250 N. Colorado Av.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1250 N. Colorado Av.

1250 N Colorado Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1250 N Colorado Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
EAST: N Sherman Dr & E 10th St
Duplex has one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen and unfinished basement.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook ups,
Exterior Features Include: Covered front porch, screen doors, storage shed

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:NONE
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Water is paid by CRES, but billed separately at $40 a month

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3753605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

