Amenities
NOW SHOWING... 1bd/1ba Duplex at 1248 N Colorado Ave in Indianapolis - EAST: N Sherman Dr & E 10th St
Duplex has one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen.
Interior Features include:Mini blinds, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up, hardwood floors
Exterior Features Include:Covered front porch, storage barn (shared)
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: None
CENTRAL AIR: TBD
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
UTILITIES:
Utility Information:Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Water is paid by CRES, but billed separately at $40 a month
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
