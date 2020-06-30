All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1248 N. Colorado Ave.

1248 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1248 North Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NOW SHOWING... 1bd/1ba Duplex at 1248 N Colorado Ave in Indianapolis - EAST: N Sherman Dr & E 10th St

Duplex has one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen.

Interior Features include:Mini blinds, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up, hardwood floors
Exterior Features Include:Covered front porch, storage barn (shared)

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: None
CENTRAL AIR: TBD

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

UTILITIES:
Utility Information:Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Water is paid by CRES, but billed separately at $40 a month

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3254409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 N. Colorado Ave. have any available units?
1248 N. Colorado Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 N. Colorado Ave. have?
Some of 1248 N. Colorado Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 N. Colorado Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1248 N. Colorado Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 N. Colorado Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 N. Colorado Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1248 N. Colorado Ave. offer parking?
No, 1248 N. Colorado Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1248 N. Colorado Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 N. Colorado Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 N. Colorado Ave. have a pool?
No, 1248 N. Colorado Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1248 N. Colorado Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1248 N. Colorado Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 N. Colorado Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 N. Colorado Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

