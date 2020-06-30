Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NOW SHOWING... 1bd/1ba Duplex at 1248 N Colorado Ave in Indianapolis - EAST: N Sherman Dr & E 10th St



Duplex has one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen.



Interior Features include:Mini blinds, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up, hardwood floors

Exterior Features Include:Covered front porch, storage barn (shared)



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: None

CENTRAL AIR: TBD



LEASE TERMS:

15 month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



UTILITIES:

Utility Information:Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

Water is paid by CRES, but billed separately at $40 a month



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE3254409)