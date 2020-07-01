All apartments in Indianapolis
1240 W 73rd St
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:29 AM

1240 W 73rd St

1240 West 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1240 West 73rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come and enjoy peace and quiet in this huge updated 1 bedroom apartment. Unit comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Huge family room with patio doors that open to your own private porch/balcony. Very large bedroom with walk-in closet that has tons hanging space and shelves. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and opens up to family room. Plenty of parking with covered parking and storage facilities available. There is also an on-site laundry room. Call 317.794.2064 to schedule a showing.

Please note that the video tour attached is used for marketing multiple units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 W 73rd St have any available units?
1240 W 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 W 73rd St have?
Some of 1240 W 73rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 W 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1240 W 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 W 73rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1240 W 73rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1240 W 73rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1240 W 73rd St offers parking.
Does 1240 W 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 W 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 W 73rd St have a pool?
No, 1240 W 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1240 W 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 1240 W 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 W 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 W 73rd St has units with dishwashers.

