1240 W 73rd St

Amenities
Come and enjoy peace and quiet in this huge updated 1 bedroom apartment. Unit comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Huge family room with patio doors that open to your own private porch/balcony. Very large bedroom with walk-in closet that has tons hanging space and shelves. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and opens up to family room. Plenty of parking with covered parking and storage facilities available. There is also an on-site laundry room. Call 317.794.2064 to schedule a showing.
Please note that the video tour attached is used for marketing multiple units.