Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

1228 Central Avenue

1228 Central Avenue · (317) 576-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1228 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1599 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the Old Northside neighborhood off 13th & Central, this 2 BR/1.5BA this home is close to all the wonderful downtown Indianapolis amenities, including Mass Ave, Methodist Hospital, Benjamin Harrison Home and more! This home features oak hardwood floors, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, all appliances including washer & dryer and a patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Central Avenue have any available units?
1228 Central Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Central Avenue have?
Some of 1228 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 1228 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 1228 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1228 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
