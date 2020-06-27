1228 Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the Old Northside neighborhood off 13th & Central, this 2 BR/1.5BA this home is close to all the wonderful downtown Indianapolis amenities, including Mass Ave, Methodist Hospital, Benjamin Harrison Home and more! This home features oak hardwood floors, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, all appliances including washer & dryer and a patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.