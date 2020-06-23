1222 W 21st St

Amenities

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Harding & W 21st



Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Living Room



Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove,



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: NO PETS



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - NO



CONTACT:

For more information

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com