1222 W 21st St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:39 AM

1222 W 21st St

1222 West 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1222 West 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Harding & W 21st

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove,

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: NO PETS

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 W 21st St have any available units?
1222 W 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 W 21st St have?
Some of 1222 W 21st St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 W 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
1222 W 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 W 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 W 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 1222 W 21st St offer parking?
No, 1222 W 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 1222 W 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 W 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 W 21st St have a pool?
No, 1222 W 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 1222 W 21st St have accessible units?
No, 1222 W 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 W 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 W 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
