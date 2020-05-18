All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1221 N Concord St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1221 N Concord St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

1221 N Concord St

1221 North Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1221 North Concord Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Westside1 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH A BASEMENT NEAR 16TH AND CONCORD - This Large 1 BEDROOM Duplex is a must see as it has tile floors and ceiling fans throughout the unit. This unit has baseboard heating.The partially finished basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups. The property is near the Indianapolis Zoo, Speedway Racetrack and Downtown Indianapolis.

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical. NO PETS ACCEPTED!!

SECTION 8 APPROVED

$100 Key deposit and $700 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL WESTSIDE HOME!!!

(RLNE3894959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 N Concord St have any available units?
1221 N Concord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1221 N Concord St currently offering any rent specials?
1221 N Concord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 N Concord St pet-friendly?
No, 1221 N Concord St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1221 N Concord St offer parking?
No, 1221 N Concord St does not offer parking.
Does 1221 N Concord St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 N Concord St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 N Concord St have a pool?
No, 1221 N Concord St does not have a pool.
Does 1221 N Concord St have accessible units?
No, 1221 N Concord St does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 N Concord St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 N Concord St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 N Concord St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 N Concord St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College