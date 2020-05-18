1221 N Concord St

Amenities

w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

Westside1 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH A BASEMENT NEAR 16TH AND CONCORD - This Large 1 BEDROOM Duplex is a must see as it has tile floors and ceiling fans throughout the unit. This unit has baseboard heating.The partially finished basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups. The property is near the Indianapolis Zoo, Speedway Racetrack and Downtown Indianapolis.



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical. NO PETS ACCEPTED!!



SECTION 8 APPROVED



$100 Key deposit and $700 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL WESTSIDE HOME!!!



(RLNE3894959)