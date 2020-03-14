1146 Topp Creek Drive

Amenities

This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located in Wayne Township. Great location with easy access to downtown Indy and the airport. This townhome features an eat in kitchen, large master bedroom, freshly painted walls, and a screened in back porch! It comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.



CENTRAL AIR: Yes.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.



