All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1146 Topp Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1146 Topp Creek Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:55 PM

1146 Topp Creek Drive

1146 Topp Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1146 Topp Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located in Wayne Township. Great location with easy access to downtown Indy and the airport. This townhome features an eat in kitchen, large master bedroom, freshly painted walls, and a screened in back porch! It comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Topp Creek Drive have any available units?
1146 Topp Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Topp Creek Drive have?
Some of 1146 Topp Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Topp Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Topp Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Topp Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Topp Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Topp Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1146 Topp Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1146 Topp Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Topp Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Topp Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1146 Topp Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Topp Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1146 Topp Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Topp Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Topp Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College